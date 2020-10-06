The conflict of interests

Chaplain’s Corner

Padre Andrew Whitman

I feel privileged to have attended the Resolving Conflict Effectively course that took place here in Cold Lake last week. I’m thankful for the enthusiasm of MWO Trevor Parkinson from Conflict and Complaint Management Services (CCMS) and Marco Favasoli, a Mediator in what we typically refer to as Alternate Dispute Resolution (ADR), who really brought the course content to life with their real life experience and commentary (purely for training purposes).

One of the first things they point out is that there are four ways to seek resolution to conflict: Power, Rights, Avoidance, and Interest-based. Power means you go to the chain of command; Rights means you submit a grievance, or a harassment complaint, etc; Avoidance means you just forget about it; and Interest – which is what CCMS is promoting – means that you sit down and deal with the conflict, mano-a-mano. As chaplain, I help people with all of these, and I’ve noticed that the last one is the least popular. In part, this is because everyone is in the right – they just need the appropriate authorities to see their point of view and everything would go away….

But if we were to try this collaborative method to work through our differences, Trevor and Marco have a solid process to help us walk through that together. You see, our default setting is to jump to a solution: I know exactly what you need to do to make things right, and you know exactly what I need to do, and since ‘both of these things are not like the other’, we end up in a shouting match that goes nowhere. So let’s back up and figure out what our interests are.

All conflict between me and you is caused by the conflict of our interests. Interests, broadly, are needs and wants, from basic necessities of food, water and shelter, to the deeper longings of purpose and meaning, values, ethics. Conflict arises when one of my interests is threatened, or I perceive it to be threatened, by your interests. From the outset, our interests look irreconcilable. That is why we jump to other resolution strategies – it seems hopeless, I’m being reasonable, so you must be unreasonable. But, if you take the time to talk about it together (in an unthreatening way – start by asking the other what their interests are; why is this thing so important to them?), you inevitably find that you and I have common interests, beneath the surface.

If we can find some common ground, then the rest flows somewhat more naturally. We brainstorm possible solutions – the crazy ones along with the rational. Then we decide which solutions to keep and which to throw away. Finally, we decide together how to move forward and do a (COVID) shake on it. Sometimes, conflict is caused by a misunderstanding and can be resolved simply by talking about it!

Then again, interests will remain irreconcilable if we only think of ourselves. Jesus’ brother James wrote this: “What causes fights and quarrels among you? Don’t they come from your desires that battle within you? You desire but do not have… You covet but you cannot get what you want, so you quarrel and fight.” Instead, we should “Do nothing out of selfish ambition or vain conceit. Rather, in humility value others above yourselves, not looking to your own interests but each of you to the interests of the others.” When you know that you have an all-powerful God with your interests in mind, you can lower your defenses and help the other meet theirs.

andrew.whitman@forces.gc.ca