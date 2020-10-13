4K in prizes up for grabs in Game On CANEX

Peter Mallett

A revamped contest by CANEX launches later this month and plans to catch the attention of all gaming enthusiasts.

Game On CANEX kicks off on Oct. 22 and is open to all Canadian Armed Forces members. The contest offers four separate sweepstakes for four consecutive weeks with a total of $4,000 in prizes going up for grabs.

In the first week, a HyperX Gaming Bundle and an AndaSeat Dark Knight Gaming Chair are the two featured prizes. The following week’s prizes include: two Oculus VR headsets, the brand new Xbox Series X, and the brand new Sony Playstation 5.

This year’s event replaces the CANEX Championship Gaming Series (CCGS) that ran from 2016 to 2019. The Gaming Series attracted about 400 participants and viewers each year and saw military members put their gaming skills to the test against other competitors. Michael Prouty, CANEX Segment Marketing Manager, says earlier this year the decision was made to change the format to offer wider appeal to all CAF community gamers.

While those who participated in or watched the live stream of the tournament had a great time, Prouty points out that the original game series spoke to a very small portion of the entire CANEX Gaming community, which he estimates to be approximately 30,000 people.

“Based on these numbers, we decided to revamp the format and appeal to a much larger population of gamers in the CAF community with Game On CANEX,” said Prouty. “Given the fact that these prizes will be in high demand for the holiday shopping season, I am quite confident the participation numbers will be quite significant.”

In order to enter the contest, applicants must provide their first and last name, email address, and their CF1 number in an entry form found on the soon-to-be-launched event webpage http://www.gameoncanex.com

A full list of prizes for each draw is also available on the website.

Registered CAF members can earn more entries for each weekly prize draw by completing different tasks. They will include following contest clues and answering trivia questions provided in regular CANEX emails, Instagram and Facebook posts.