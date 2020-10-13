Ensuring that the Canadian Armed Forces’ Equipment Remains up to the Task

National Defence

October 6, 2020 – Ottawa, ON – National Defence / Canadian Armed Forces

The Government of Canada continues to provide the members of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) with the support they need to train and operate successfully both at home and abroad.

The Minister of National Defence, the Hon. Harjit S. Sajjan, announced today that a contract was awarded to Pylon Electronics Inc. to provide calibration services for the Department of National Defence (DND), supporting 100 jobs in Canada.

These services will support DND’s Quality Engineering Test Establishment (QETE), an organization that provides independent and expert verification, validation, test, and evaluation services to DND and the CAF. QETE supports our CAF members by making sure that our equipment and materials work as intended. Furthermore, they provide technical advice to assist in the purchase of new equipment. QETE is responsible for the program that provides calibration services to DND and the CAF.

This contract will ensure that the measurement, repair, and testing tools used by QETE and the CAF are accurate.

Quotes

“Our defence policy, Strong, Secure, Engaged, puts people at the centre of everything we do. By working with industry leaders like Pylon Electronics, we can make sure that the equipment that the members of the Canadian Armed Forces uses are up to the task. We will continue to invest in the CAF so that they can do the challenging jobs we ask of them both at home and abroad.”

– The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of National Defence

“Our government is making a real difference, right here in our community. Through this contract to Pylon Electronics Inc., we continue to support 100 good jobs in Ottawa and across Canada so the members of the Canadian Armed Forces have the tools they need. Investing in our local industry is more important than ever as we face the effects of this pandemic.”

– Anita Vandenbeld, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of National Defence

Quick facts

• On April 23, 2020, following a competitive process, the Government of Canada awarded a calibration services contract valued at $63 million to Pylon Electronics of Ottawa, Ontario, for a five-year period.

• Under the new contract, calibration services will be provided through facilities located across Canada.

• Annually, approximately 22,000 out of the 70,000 instruments used by DND and the CAF require calibration.

• All calibrations performed under this contract will be ISO (International Organization for Standardization) 17025 certified. ISO 17025 certification provides an added level of traceability, accreditation, measurement certainty and quality assurance for our test measurement and diagnostic equipment.