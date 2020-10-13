October 13, 2020

New 4 Wing online suggestion box!

Online Suggestion Box
Photo: Janae Wandler
Online Suggestion Box
Do you have an idea that could improve the quality of life at 4 Wing? If so, click on the Online Suggestion Box tool that can be accessed from the Lessons Learned button on the 4 Wing Splash Page! You can see what other suggestions have been submitted and which ones have been implemented so far! For example, can’t see where your parking spot lines are when the snow is on the ground? Use the yellow, vertical hashed lines to help guide you into your spot! Or perhaps you wanted time to get to the gym early in the morning and you usually use the back gate to get on base. Well, it was suggested to open the gate a little earlier and voila, the new hours are now 5:00 am to 10:00 pm. These improvements, and more, were submitted using the 4 Wing Online Suggestion Box. Photo: Submitted
Tags:

More in News

 
 