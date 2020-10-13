Youth Reporter competition returns for a second year

Canadian Forces Newspaper Association

After a successful competition for 2019, the Canadian Forces Newspapers are once again looking for youth from military families or Cadets between 13 and 18 who want to report on a story or issue which is important to their life or the community around them.

The story must be original and about an issue or a personal experience or insight which has not been widely reported about before and/or reflects the life of the contributor or their friends and/or family. You should state why you think you reporting the story or issue will bring a unique perspective to it, but also how you would widen your report to look at the issues around the subject.

Then Canadian Forces Newspaper Managers will choose the most unique and powerful stories – which will be published with the winning entrants. Our readers will then have an opportunity to vote for their favorite story and that reporter will win a grand prize package and a scholarship!

To enter send us your application and story idea that you would like write between October 6 – December 31, 2020. Visit https://www.cafconnection.ca/youthreporter for details and to enter.

To see 2019’s winning story, go to https://www.cafconnection.ca/National/Get-Involved/Youth-Reporter-Competition/2019.aspx.