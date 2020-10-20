October 20, 2020

4 Wing Units working together

4 Wing Units EX
Members of 410, 401, and 409 operations and maintenance sections meet to discuss planning and execution of Exercise AUTUMN BLITZ, a wing wide exercise being conducted from October 14 to 28, 2020. “The extensive and sometimes complex exercise is meant to cement the working relationships between 4 Wing units.” – LCol Kettles, 410 Commanding Officer. The increase in operations on the Wing is focusing on achieving and sustaining aircraft serviceability, support functions, and integrated planning and execution processes to sustain 4 Wing’s capacity to force generate and maintain proficiency. Photo: Submitted

