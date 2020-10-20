CAF Female Top Gun Jane Foster

On June 20, 1989, Captain Jane Foster (left) and Captain Deanna “Dee” Brasseur stand atop a CF-188 Hornet fighter jet. According to the original caption of this photo, they were at that time the only two women in the world flying fighter jets in operational squadrons. In 1979, Captain Brasseur, Captain Leah Mosher and Captain Nora Bottomley had become the first women in the Canadian Armed Forces to earn their pilots’ wings after the occupation opened to women. Photo: CKC89-3773, DND Archives

Ross Lees, The Contact

Originally published March 20, 2015

Capt. (Retired) Jane Foster was one of the first two women in the world to qualify as “combat ready” since the Second World War and fly the CF-18 fighter jet in the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF). After her 17-year career in the CAF, she had done things she never dreamed she would, but she ultimately retired to become a full-time mother. Foster admits missing some of the excitement but she found the wear and tear on her body and mind tough. As a qualified fighter pilot, Capt. (Ret.) Foster was involved in several very unique events while in the CAF. “I was involved in the first escort of the (Russian) MiG-29 fighter when it entered North American air space for the first time to go to the Abottsford Air Show,” she said. “This was the first time a foreign weapons platform had been given permission to fly into North American air space, and they had to be escorted. They couldn’t just go alone, so we flew with them at 30,000 feet and got a chance to see the enemy airplane up close. I was really lucky!” The Cold War was on at the time and they had learned about the aircraft and had pictures of it, but to see it up close and to see how much it resembled the F-15 was an opportunity not to be missed, according to Foster. “You could only really make out the difference once you got inside 1,500 feet,” she said. “It really brought home how difficult our job is, how much the Soviets had gotten from the Americans. They were pretty much able to copy the F-15. It really brought home what we did for a living and gave meaning to it.” If that wasn’t exciting enough, Foster also got to attend Marine Corps Air Station Miramar and train in the Top Gun school. “They really were amazing instructors, professionals, and that was an amazing exercise,” she noted. Foster was also involved in an unusual Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) exercise when six Canadian CF-18s had to hold off American fighters coming from American carriers off the west coast who were pretending to try and destroy Comox. “We were only six CF-18s and we held a 12-hour cap with no air-to-air refueling, so we had to go two at a time airborne,” she indicated. “If we saw aggressors, we would have to intercept them and make a note of the kind of airplane and its tail numbers. We would just intercept all of the bandit aircraft they threw at us and, when we ran low on fuel, we would land and hot refuel, they called it. We would leave an engine running while they quickly refueled the aircraft and either go quickly back up again or, while the aircraft was still running, we would switch pilots and get one hour of rest until the next pair came down. In that time, we as a six-pack, intercepted 74 airplanes. It was amazing! We intercepted them high and some came in through the mountains and we would have to come behind and identify them down low. It was just another amazing experience.” In the end, however, being a fighter pilot was a little too exciting for Foster. “I found flying fighters just a little too difficult, too challenging and a little frightening,” she said. “So, after a year, I actually pulled myself away from flying fighters and asked to go to a ground job. I’m not the most talented of pilots and I was just unhappy, in the end, with my progress and the flying. I am sad to say I only flew the F-18 for a year, so I never got the opportunity to go into combat.” The experience proved humbling and she soon applied for her release when she became pregnant with her first child. Eventually, the Fosters had two children. Her husband continued to fly fighters and they eventually ended up in Bagotville, Quebec where they asked her to come back into the military as a reservist and help out. Life got very hectic for the military family when Kosovo broke out and her husband was sent over on a tour. But Foster proved a valuable commodity for the base wives of fighter pilots as she knew exactly what they were going through and she could reassure the wives that their training was second to none, that the safety of the pilots was paramount, that they would never go into harm’s way without absolutely mitigating whatever the threat could possibly be. “I think that was a real benefit to the squadron at the time to have had one of the people left behind who understood exactly what was going on over there,” she noted. Eventually returning to Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan with her husband who had been appointed Base Commander, she went back into training and eventually became an instructor. She recalls that time as exciting. She would teach flying during the day, come home and teach her son how to drive, then take her daughter to dance lessons. Does she miss the flying? Yes and no. “I’m not 20 anymore and it takes a lot of energy,” she stated. “I noticed that the last few years on the job. I loved flying, but it’s harder on the body as you get older and I truly would come home exhausted. When we finally stopped, it was almost in relief. “What I still miss is the absolute joy of flying and chasing after the clouds and just having fun, not that we did a lot of that in the military,” she quickly underscores with a chuckle. She remains very high on the military and would recommend the life to anyone. In fact, their son is currently in Moose Jaw following in his parents’ footsteps. Finally, able to spend some time doing what she wants, she is taking some fitness classes. “I guess I’ve become a little bit selfish,” she noted, drawing a laugh from this reporter. If that’s selfishness, we all should suffer from it.

This article appeared in the 20 March 2016 edition of The Contact, newspaper for 8 Wing Trenton. Since this article was published Jane Foster’s son Sean trained as a fighter pilot and is now with 401 TFS Squadron, 4 Wing Cold Lake.

Captain (retired) Jane Foster CD

Captain Jane Foster CD (retired) was appointed as Honorary Colonel of 2 Canadian Forces Flying Training Squadron (CFFTS), 15 Wing Moose Jaw, SK in September 2018.

Honorary Colonel Foster joined the Canadian Forces in 1982 as a pilot candidate under the umbrella of the SWINTER trial (Service-Women in Non-Traditional Environments and Roles). She obtained her military wings in 1984 and was posted to 2CFFTS Moose Jaw as an instructor. Flying the CT-114 Tutor jet, she taught at the school for four years, obtaining an A2 Instructor category rating.

In 1988, Honorary Colonel Foster was selected be in the first cadre of women CF-18 fighter pilots. In June, she made history as the first of two women to graduate as fighter pilots since the end of World War II.

Honorary Colonel Foster was posted to 441 Tactical Fighter Squadron at 4 Wing Cold Lake. At the time a NORAD squadron, she achieved Combat Ready status after six months, partook in the intercept and escort of the very first Soviet Union fighter aircraft (MiG-29 Fulcrum) to fly through Canadian domestic airspace and participated in a host of military exercises.

Honorary Colonel Foster retired from the Forces in 1992, a temporary arrangement, to help raise two children. In 1999, she accompanied her husband to 3 Wing Bagotville and rejoined the RCAF working at 3 Wing Operations in a part-time reserve position.

In 2006, Honorary Colonel Foster returned to Moose Jaw and was invited to rejoin 2CFFTS once again as an instructor. Refreshing her flying skills on the CT-156 Harvard II, she returned to her alma mater, Apache Flight and ended her forces career doing the job she loved best, helping student pilots achieve their dream of becoming military pilots. Honorary Colonel Foster retired from the CAF in 2008.

Since then, Honorary Colonel Foster studied at the Canadian School of Natural Nutrition and became a Registered Holistic Nutritionist. She is a fitness enthusiast who enjoys a multitude of sports.