Community Recreation ends CAF Sports Week with some virtual fun

Jennifer Bain, Community Recreation Supervisor

In support of 4 Wing’s CAF Sports Week, our recreation team has put together an amazing day filled with fun virtual events to get the whole family moving. This event takes place at the end of Sports Week, Saturday 24 October, 2020. Defence team members can enjoy the full day of activities, or choose to participate in ones that suit their interest. Activities include; yoga and Zumba for adults, a move and play class and scavenger hunt for kids, and an outdoor exploration segment for the whole family. Since our recreation team believes that FUN and FITNESS goes hand in hand, we also have some fun prizes to be won. Preregistration is required for our scavenger hunt and all details are available on Book King. All other information on activities for the day and details for how to enter the draw are available on our social media pages, Facebook at 4 Wing Connection, and Instagram at 4wingrecreation. We hope everyone enjoys being active on Saturday and wish everyone the best of luck in the draw!