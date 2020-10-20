October 20, 2020

Kicking off CAF Sports Week with a Volksmarch

4 Wing Volksmarch
Wing Commander, Col Dave Moar, and WCWO CWO Lee Darling lead the way for the kick-off of 4 Wing’s first ever CAF Sports Week on Monday, October 19, 2020. Monday was designated as a day for units to participate in a Volksmarch. This was the warm-up event to a week’s worth of activities that centre around an adapted version of a triathlon called “Try-a-Tri”. Members will spend the remainder of the week swimming laps, taking a spin on the spin bike and/or going for a run on the treadmill. The week will close on Friday with a cool-down event consisting of Yoga. Photo: Aviator Avery Philpott
Volksmarch
Members from Wing HQ and a small group from Personnel Support Programs (PSP) completed a 5 KM route. If you haven’t registered yet for the “Try-a-Tri” there is still time! 4 Wing members can get more details on our CAFconnection page. Photo: Janae Wandler
