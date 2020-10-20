Thriving Relationships – small things add up

Lisa Fisher, Health Promotion Specialist

Every year, the Healthy Relationships campaign runs in October. This year it takes place over two weeks from Oct 19 to 30. But why do we even focus on relationships, you ask?

In general, being in a healthy relationship feels good. Healthy relationships can make us feel happy and mentally strong. When we find ourselves in an unhealthy one, the opposite is true. We can feel stressed out about every little thing and even be unhappy in our day-to-day lives.

When you consider that CAF members should always be in mental readiness mode, it makes a lot of sense to promote healthy relationships. Of course, spouses of CAF members need to be in strong mental readiness mode too. They deal with a variety of military lifestyle challenges on top of having to hold the fort down whenever their loved ones are away serving. Encouraging couples to strengthen their relationships is a smart move when it comes to everyone’s well-being.

Yet over time, all relationships will evolve and change. Have you ever wondered what sets apart a healthy relationship from an unhealthy one?

According to relationship experts Drs. John and Julie Gottman, the primary reason why couples divorce is that they are unaware of their spouse’s inner world. In the past, experts believed that major betrayals are what led to divorce. The Gottmans have spent the last four decades studying romantic relationships to find out what makes a marriage successful. They report that couples who remain together are more likely to be attentive to their partner’s needs and wants. This simple idea has revolutionized the study of love and romantic relationships. In fact, experts now believe that small acts and gestures are what can make or break a relationship.

There are easy ways to increase your awareness of your spouse’s ‘inner world’. How much do you know about your spouse’s most embarrassing childhood moment? What does your significant other consider unfair in the world? Is there something that is hard for him or her to overcome this week? Knowing the answers to these questions allows you to connect with your partner on a much deeper level.

To help you find out more about your spouse’s inner world, the Gottmans created an app called Card Decks. It has a series of card deck themes with questions you can ask each other. It’s a fun way to help both of you develop a deeper understanding of each other’s inner worlds. The app is free and is available on both Apple and Android platforms.

There are also other ways you can assess the health of your relationship. You can check out the Intimate Relationship Continuum and Chart on www.cafconnection.ca/healthyrelationships. How you answer the questions in the Chart will give you a good idea if your relationship is healthy, unhealthy or somewhere in between. Whether it falls in the green, yellow, orange or red zones, we provide you with other useful tip sheets to help you. Healthy relationships are achievable. Even if yours is less

than optimal, there are often things you can do to improve it. But it does require work from both parties involved.

To request a Healthy Relationships Briefing for your Unit, which focuses on the general awareness of family violence and its impact, contact the Health Promotion Department at 4WGHealthPromotion@forces.gc.ca or 780-840-8000 ext. 6958. Briefings are also available for Leadership teams and are provided by 22 CFHSC Mental Health Services (780-840-8000 ext. 6823 or 6824).