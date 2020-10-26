October 26, 2020

CAF Sports Week a successful event

Transition Volksmarch
Monday, October 19th was the warm-up event. Units were to participate in a self-led fitness walk, or called a Volksmarch. Here are staff and support members of the Transition Centre completing their Volksmarch with 7.6 km walked. Photo: Submitted
CAF Sports Day
Friday, October 23rd was the cool-down event with Yoga sessions being offered all throughout the day. Photo: Janae Wandler
CAF Sports Day
The Personnel Support Programs (PSP) Health Promotion team helped educate participants on healthy snack options to refuel with when exercising. Also, on Saturday, October 24th, the PSP Community Recreation team gave members and their families a day filled with fun virtual events to participate in and win prizes. Photo: Janae Wandler
CAF Sports Day
Photo: Janae Wandler
CAF Sports Day
Photo: Janae Wandler
CAF Sports Day
October 20th – 22nd gave members the option to “Try-a-Tri” by participating in activities based off a triathlon. One-hour spots were booked for members to either go for a lane swim, take a spin session or run on the treadmill. Be sure to check out our edition next week for a recap on prizes awarded and who took home the most Wing Commander Cup points. This event was made possible thanks to a sponsorship with Inter Pipeline. Photo: Janae Wandler
