Canadian Forces Housing Agency Cold Lake offering modern bungalows

Outside maintenance is being made on several RHU units on base to include a complete exterior retrofit to some units. Photo: CFHA

Canadian Forces Housing Agency (CFHA) Cold Lake has several projects on the go to ensure their 703 residential housing units (RHU) are in the best condition for their occupants, Canadian Armed Forces members and their families. While adjusting to the public health and safety protocols put in place at the beginning of the pandemic, the Housing Services Centre (HSC) Cold Lake team managed to keep working towards the betterment of the housing portfolio.

For the safety of the occupants, attention was shifted to outside maintenance projects. Work is focused on multiple projects, from new concrete patio pads to complete exterior retrofits. In addition to the 75 concrete pads and patios completed, CFHA has also installed 58 garden sheds and outdoor storage for the apartment buildings on site. This inclusion to the RHUs was accomplished specifically for those units without a garage needing outside storage.

Most notably, HSC Cold Lake is managing to renovate 7 bungalow-style units. With the availability of vacant RHUs, the Agency took the opportunity to undertake a complete renovation of these units. The 30 year old houses are being updated with updated amenities, including new furnaces and hot water tanks. The 3-bedroom units have also been modified to a modern open-concept layout and will be equipped with a new kitchen and bathroom. These housing units will also benefit from brand new electrical wiring, energy-efficient windows, insulation and floors.

The project involving the renovation of the 7 housing units, which will be completed in early 2021, will provide an additional option to Canadian Armed Forces members and their families in the competitive housing market of Cold Lake. The first renovated unit should become available to occupants in the coming weeks. As additional RHUs are vacated in the coming year, they too will be included in a plan to see further RHUs renovated as efforts continue to modernize the housing portfolio at Canadian Forces Base Cold Lake.

CFHA welcomes your feedback and suggestions, please contact your local Cold Lake Housing Service Centre at 780-594-4325 or visit Canada.ca/military-housing. You can also follow CFHA on Twitter for tips and tricks regarding RHU maintenance at @CFHA_ALFC.

A kitchen upgrade has been made to many RHUs on base. Photo: CFHA