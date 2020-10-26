What is the DWAO?

DWAO

The Defence Women’s Advisory Organization’s (DWAO) is your opportunity to play an active part in a growing movement that promotes the vision of “One Defence team that values everyone.” Those who subscribe to this vision of the evolving culture of DND/CAF do so because they understand that our strength, operational effectiveness, and ability to represent the Canadian values we are called to defend, depends upon it. Lack of respect or value drives people away to find more rewarding and supportive work. Thus, the cohesiveness and winning edge of the whole team is eroded, as valuable contributions are lost.

The DWAO exists to provide women and men of DND/CAF an avenue to volunteer their energies and talents towards advising and networking with the leadership, their colleagues and their subordinates. The purpose is to assist in resolving any systemic issues that may be adversely affecting DND/CAF’s ability to capitalize on the full contribution that women can make towards a strong, effective and representative DND/CAF. Providing this voice for employees and members is crucial to completing the information leaders and individuals need to make decisions that affect our workplace.

It is time to objectively deal with issues that challenge women’s successful employment in the DND/CAF by providing a process and an avenue to work on issues that are relevant to them. The DWAO strives to provide a mechanism of voice that is pro-active and with multiple input points that contribute towards ensuring that policy makers, project leaders, etc., are hearing the voices of women in a way that integrates them into policy and programs. By utilizing our DWAO members’ expertise, diverse experiences and backgrounds we can provide leadership with feedback, ideas and recommendations that are from the member or employee perspective(s).