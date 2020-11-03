Addictions awareness: change begins with me!

Lisa Fisher, Health Promotion Specialist

This November the Health Promotion Department is focusing their campaign on Addictions Awareness, which will coincide with National Addictions Awareness Week (NAAW). The Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction (CCSA) organizes the NAAW annually; this year the theme is “Change Begins with Me.” Similar to the 2019 theme of “Stigma Ends with Me”, this year’s theme focuses on the efforts and actions of individuals to reduce stigma surrounding substance use and people who use substances.

To ensure an inclusive and supportive community, it is vital to be aware of the words we speak and how they can affect others. When a person uses any psychoactive substance, they engage in substance use. This covers all legal and illegal drugs, such as alcohol, cannabis, opioids, cocaine, and methamphetamines, to name a few. When we speak of casual, social or non-problematic use, it means the recreational or casual use of legal substances that has no to very little effects on health and social domains. Problematic use is when that use begins to have negative consequences for the individual, as well as in the domains of family, social, occupational and/or academic, and society. An example of problematic use would be binge drinking. When an individual is chronically dependent, they engage in habitual and compulsive use, despite negative health and social effects.

Stigma is a negative stereotype against a circumstance, quality or person that leads to prejudice and discrimination. When someone experiences stigma, they are likely to feel shame, hopelessness, isolation and social exclusion, and are less likely to ask for help. Stigmatization of people with substance use problems can also lead to misrepresentation in the media, society treating them differently, derogatory labels and discrimination in housing, employment, healthcare or other services. Problematic alcohol and drug use are among the most stigmatized conditions worldwide.

One way in which society stigmatizes people with substance use problems is through their language. Remember that substance use disorder is not a choice; it is a medication condition and should be treated as such. We need to switch to person-first language which focuses on the individual as a person first before describing their personal attributes or health conditions. Using words like “addict” and “druggie” is dehumanizing; instead choose language such as “person with a substance use disorder” or “person with problematic use.”

Remember, change begins with you. Be a role model by eliminating stigmatizing language from your vocabulary. Stop stigmatizing language and behaviour in your workplace, at home and in public by addressing those individuals who are partaking in such behaviour to tell them that it is not appropriate, and educating them on why. Explain how their language and behaviour can affect people who are struggling with substance use, and what language and behaviour they can use instead.

If you would like to learn more about substance use, as well as gambling and gaming, register for our upcoming Alcohol, Other Drugs, Gambling and Gaming Awareness (AODGGA) General Training on 26 November 2020. For more information, or to register, contact 4WGHealthPromotion@forces.gc.ca or call local 6958. The course is open to the entire 4 Wing Defence Community. Follow @4winghealthpromotion on Instagram for addictions awareness content throughout the month of November!

References

• Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction. (2019). Overcoming stigma through language: A primer. Retrieved from: https://www.ccsa.ca/sites/default/files/2019-09/CCSA-Language-and-Stigma-in-Substance-Use-Addiction-Guide-2019-en.pdf