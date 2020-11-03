Artist Spotlight

Featuring Art from Military and First Responders

Ryan had always dreamed of being an artist but gave up because he felt he was never really good at drawing or painting.

Shortly after September 11, 2001, Ryan joined the military and was in basic training in less than two months. He initially began his career as a Marine Engineering Mechanic (stoker) in the Canadian Navy.

Unfortunately that didn’t last long because he didn’t get along with the sea. He was medically transferred to the Army and shipped to Borden to begin trades training. During his QL3 course in 2006, he was taught automotive painting and the instructor inspired him to be creative. It was this pivotal point in which his interest in art returned and he began to practice. Afterwards Ryan was posted to Edmonton, Alberta. He followed up with an airbrushing class and continued to excel in the medium. In 2011, he deployed to Kandahar, Afghanistan. Even while overseas he painted a mural on the outside of their shop and a manhole cover that he manufactured for an open manhole.

Shortly after he had returned home in November that same year, he learned that his grandfather had Alzheimers. Ryan decided to paint a meaningful piece of art in the hopes that he could give it to his grandfather before he lost all memory. It was his first attempt painting a portrait. The photo he chose was his grandfather’s service photo he had taken after he completed his para-trooper course in London, Ontario. The following summer Ryan travelled to see his grandfather and present him with this gift. After his grandfather passed away in 2018, his grandmother told Ryan that he was so proud of the painting, he would always show people and tell them his grandson had painted it. Now the painting is hanging up in Ryan’s home in Edmonton. Instagram.com/ryanmountenayart

Artwork submissions by Military & First Responder Services. The Steel Spirit is always looking for new and emerging artists with and without experience, from every background and every age.

For more information or if you would like to be involved, please visit: www.thesteelspirit.ca