I love you conditionally

Chaplain’s Corner

Padre Andrew Whitman

Her: “Straight up, now tell me, do you really want to love me forever… or are you just having fun?”i

Him: “Tell me what you’re feeling ‘cause I need to know. Girl you’ve gotta let me know which way to go.” ii

Her: “You better shape ‘cause I need a man, and my heart is set on you. You better shape up.

You better understand, to my heart it must be true,”iii

Him: Darlin’ you got to let me know, should I stay or should I go? This indecision’s buggin’ me, if you don’t want me, set me free. If you say that you are mine, I’ll be here ‘til the end of time.iv

Her: “Once upon a time I was falling in love but now I’m only falling apart. There’s nothing I can do, a total eclipse of the heart.”v

Him: “Baby, baby, I’d get down on my knees for you, if you would only love me like you used to do, yeah. We had a love, a love, a love you don’t find everyday. So don’t, don’t, don’t, don’t let it slip away.”vi

Her: “If I should stay, I would only be in your way, so I’ll go, but I know I’ll think of you every step of the way.”vii

Him: Say something, I’m giving up on you. I’ll be the one, if you want me to.”viii

Her: “Have a heart. If you don’t love me, why don’t you let me go? I love you so. I told you yes, and then you told me no.”ix

Him: “If I could, Baby I’d give you my world. How can I, when you won’t take it from me?”x

Her: “Give me one reason to stay here, and I’ll turn right back around. Give me just one reason why I should stay. I said I told you that I loved you, and there ain’t no more to say.”xi

I will love you, if you love me. And you will love me, if I love you. If this was computer programming, we would be stuck in an endless loop,

neither one loving the other, because our love is conditional on the other loving first. You know? “I’ll love you if you promise to stay with me.” “OK, but I can’t promise to stay with you unless I know that you love me.” “I’m not sure enough to put my trust in you, to put my heart in your hands. And since I am not ‘all in’ in the relationship, you are right to be unsure, and that means you are not all-in either. And the minute the other slips, I pull back; I don’t know if I can lean on you.”

Relationships need commitment. True love is unconditional. Marriage is a promise to stay, even if I’m not sure how the ‘other’ feels about me. I’ll stay here, even if you don’t give me a reason to. I won’t give up on you even if you can’t find the words. I should stay – you don’t need to let me know that.

But how can I love if I’m not sure to be loved in return? The only way I know is to know that God loves you. God loves you so much that He satisfies your need for love; you can be full to the brim and have love left to overflow into your relationship. He loved us unconditionally, though we walked out on Him. He is always ready to take us back in.

andrew.whitman@forces.gc.ca

i. Straight Up ~ Paula Abdul

ii. I Need to Know ~ Mark Anthony

iii. You’re the One that I Want ~ Olivia Newton-John

iv. Should I Stay or Should I Go ~ the Clash

v. Total Eclipse of the Heart ~ Bonnie Tyler

vi. You’ve Lost that Lovin’ Feeling ~ The Righteous Brothers

vii. I Will Always Love You ~ Whitney Houston

viii. Say Something ~ A Great Big World

ix. Have a Heart ~ Bonnie Raitt

x. Go Your Own Way ~ Fleetwood Mac

xi. Give Me One Reason ~ Tracy Chapman