Join the CAF and see the world

Influential Women in Aviation at 4 Wing

Joy Smith, Reporter

Cpl Emily Reiman joined the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) because she wanted to travel and in the last six years, she has done a lot of travelling.

Cpl Reiman is an Aerospace Control Operator, she works at the 4 Wing Combat Operations Centre as a coordinator, before that she was a data link operator at 42 Radar Squadron. Cpl Reiman has been deployed to Kuwait on Operation IMPACT and Romania on Operation REASSURANCE as well as Alert, Florida, Portugal and Amsterdam. She is even qualified to drive the 15 tonne trucks that 42 Radar uses to move their equipment.

Cpl Reiman’s greatest passion is her work with the Defence Women’s Advisory Organization (DWAO). Cpl Reiman is currently the 4 Wing Defence Women’s Advisory Organization military co-chair and is passionate about issues of gender equity on the wing and the CAF as a whole. “Once I joined [DWAO] I realized we’ve made a lot of moves in the women’s movement within the military but there is still so much more we need to do. We want to lean more towards gender equity,” stated Cpl Reiman.

“I think that gender is important, there are differences amongst the genders but that doesn’t make them any stronger or weaker. I don’t think that we are ever going to reach a point where we are not looking at gender but I think there will come a time when we start looking more at abilities and capabilities than gender…I definitely have hopes for that.”

Cpl Reiman is in the process of completing a Master’s degree in Interdisciplinary Studies with a focus in Equity Studies and hopes to continue on to achieve a PhD. She has also created a DWAO handbook which has recently been recognized and adopted at the National DWAO level. “It was something we were kind of lacking within the DWAO,” said Cpl Reiman. “Some times people didn’t understand what our roles were and what our group was all about so this (the handbook) gives a clear definition of our mission statement and our values.”

Cpl Reiman credits her mother as being her greatest influence, “My mom is the strongest person I know, she always encouraged me to do anything that I set my mind to and she empowered me… She’s just a force.”

As for advice to young women interested in joining the military, Cpl Reiman would like them to know, “You are capable of anything you set your mind to so if that’s what you want to do then go for it.”

Aerospace Control Operator, Corporal Emily Reiman works in the Air Task Force – Romania (ATF-R) Operation Center during Operation REASSURANCE–ATF-R on the Mihail Kogalniceanu Airbase. Photo: LS Erica Seymour, 4 Wing Imaging