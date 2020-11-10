4 Wing Cold Lake AB Initio Enrolment

Aviator Hynes / Maj Sullivan Photo: Sailor 1st Class Erica Seymour, 4 Wing Imaging

Major John Sullivan, Air Reserve Flt Comd

Avr Kiana Hynes was enrolled in the RCAF Reserve at 4 Wing on 5 November 20 in the presence of her family. A proud Cold Lake First Nations member, she is the first Aboriginal female Aviation Technician Reservist to be enrolled at 4 Wing. Given COVID-19, it has been a lengthy process to say the least, but was well worth the wait for her to realize her dream of joining the Canadian Armed Forces, a family tradition. Avr Hynes is the daughter of WO Hynes (AM SUPT/401 Sqn) and MCpl Hynes (Supply Technician/RTF), both of whom recently moved to 4 Wing from 8 Wing Trenton. Avr Hynes is scheduled to go on her RCAF Reserve Basic Military Qualification Course (BMQ) in Aldershot, NS January 11 – March 18, 2021. Upon successful completion of BMQ, she will be attending a lengthy technician training course in Borden, followed by further training and RCAF Reserve employment at 4 Wing.