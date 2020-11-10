“A day is not wasted if you learn something new”

Influential Women in Aviation at 4 Wing

Joy Smith, Reporter

MWO Patricia (Pat) Schwindt has been a reservist for over 30 years. She joined the Primary Reserve – 11 Medical Company – in Victoria, BC in 1985 after not being able to find work in the civilian world. In 1987, she transferred to the Primary Reserves (air) – 17 Air Reserve Flight in Winnipeg. In 1988 Schwindt was given the opportunity to deploy to

Op Calumet in Egypt where she met her now husband, Robert.

In order to be with her husband, the then Corporal Schwindt transferred to 4 Air Reserve Flight Cold Lake in 1990. Between 1990 and 2016, Schwindt held a clerk position in approximately 17 different units on 4 Wing. In 2016, Schwindt was promoted to the rank of Warrant Officer (WO) and became the Unit WO, in 2018 she was promoted to Master Warrant Officer (MWO) and added Training and Recruiting Coordinator for the Air Reserve Flight Cold Lake to her list of duties. Schwindt is responsible for the 60 Air Reserve personnel currently working on 4 Wing.

In the past being a female in the CAF has been challenging, that is also true of a career in the Reserves. Hard work and determination have given Schwindt a career she can be proud of, “I’m recognized as a MWO not as a woman. I’m not seen by my gender; I’m seen by my capabilities and my experience.” During her time in the Reserves, Schwindt has used past negative experiences with supervisors as a model of how not to be a manager, “My staff want to work for me so I must be doing something right,” joked Schwindt.

As for a career in the Reserves, MWO Schwindt suggests, “If you are curious, explore, especially with the reserves because unlike the reg [regular] force you are not committed…if you don’t like it you can be out in 30 days. If it looks interesting, if you’re curious try it, if you can do it, your self image will expand exponentially. If you don’t succeed, at least you know you tried.”

Although remaining in Cold Lake for the past 30 years, MWO Schwindt has maintained a strong interest in professional development, availing herself of many training opportunities provided by DND to increase her trade and leadership knowledge, living up to her philosophy that “a day is not wasted if you learn something new.”