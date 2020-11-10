A Message from the Legion

Todd Rorke, President, Br. 211 Cold Lake

As Legionnaires, being the guardians of Remembrance, we are the people behind the poppy, and we pledge this promise to remember at every meeting. With these trying times, I am sad to say that this year the Cold Lake branch of the Royal Canadian Legion will not be conducting a community service for Remembrance Day.

With the COVID-19 restrictions there is just no way to conduct such a large ceremony at the Energy Center and keep everyone safe. However, we are placing our poppy trays as per normal and we ask that everyone help us show our respect to our veterans by wearing a poppy during the days of Remembrance (31 October to the 11th November). We also encourage parents to get their children involved in the Poem and Poster contest that is conducted every year. This contest is open to all ages from kindergarten to grade 12. It is their chance to show or tell what Remembrance Day means to them. Information on this can be obtained from their schools or the Branch.

The Branch itself will be closed on the 11th, as it would be extremely difficult to keep within the COVID-19 restrictions. The branch will be placing a few wreaths at the cenotaph with a few invited officials.

Please remember our veterans, past and present, especially those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country by observing the 2 minutes of silence at 11am, wherever you may be. If it were not for them, we would not be enjoying the freedoms we have today.

Stay Safe and Remember.