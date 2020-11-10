Commonwealth war graves commission invites Canadians to honour their war dead in digital remembrance campaign

Encouraging Canadians to remember from home this year, CWGC is launching #ShineOn, a digital remembrance campaign. Do your part in honouring Canada’s fallen by participating in this powerful moment.

Ottawa (November 4, 2020) – This year, Remembrance Day will take a on a different form for the first time since Canadians observed it on November 11th, 1931. On the 75th Anniversary of the end of the Second World War, the Commonwealth War Graves Commission is committed to honouring fallen Canadians despite restrictions on traditional Remembrance Day gatherings due to COVID-19.

Remembrance Day is going to be different this year. There won’t be mass gatherings at the Cenotaph and war memorials, and many of us won’t be at our usual places of work to hold a communal two minutes silence. That’s why we are launching #ShineOn- an inclusive, accessible, digital Remembrance event.

We need the help of Canadians across the country to cast the net far and wide, and take a few selfless minutes to remember those who fought so we can live today. To heighten awareness & increase involvement this Remembrance Day, Canadians can take to social media using the hashtag #ShineOn to share memories about fallen family members or friends. There is also a virtual experience on our website to allow people to name stars after commonwealth war dead.

“This Remembrance Day, we honour those who made the greatest sacrifice to secure a peaceful future for generations of Canadians,” said David Loveridge, CWGC’s Director for the Canada and the Americas Area. “In a year in which many of our Remembrance traditions sadly cannot take place as usual, we hope that Canadians come together virtually to pay tribute to Canada’s fallen.”

On Remembrance Day, CWGC encourages Canadians to take a moment at 7:00pm (EST) and look up to the stars to remember the fallen. CWGC will be shining searchlights into the sky at key locations during this special moment, and we hope everyone will take part.