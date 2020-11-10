Remembrance Day on November 11

Due to the current situation regarding COVID 19, 4 Wing members are strongly encouraged to take time to watch a ceremony on TV or online and pay tribute to our fallen men and women from home this year.

Beginning at 10:45 a.m. EST, Canada’s major broadcasters will be airing the National Remembrance Day ceremony from Ottawa and it will also be available to watch on Facebook Live from the Royal Canadian Legion’s Facebook page. CTV News Calgary will also be covering the Hangar Flight Museum’s ceremony from 10:57 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. MST.

At 11:00 a.m., please take two minutes for silent reflection and remember those who came before us, providing the freedom we enjoy today, and whose footsteps we follow to keep the peace for our fellow Canadians. For the Fallen, we owe them our gratitude for their courage and we must continue to respect the memory of their sacrifice. We will remember them.