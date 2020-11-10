Talk, talk, talk

Chaplain’s Corner

Padre (Maj) Howard Rittenhouse

A few pre-COVID months ago, I presided at my oldest son’s wedding [cue reactions of shock: “The padre can’t be old enough to have a married son!”; or sympathy: “Poor kid. His Dad is going to be merciless.”]

Well, it’s true. My firstborn took the biggest step of his life and his mom and I were (and are) proud and excited. And no, I’m not just pretending. In fact, our middle son is also getting married – in January (COVID willing!) and we’ll be just as proud and excited.

If you have kids who are married, you can imagine what it means. I can recall like it was yesterday the day my oldest was born (a Sunday – naturally – and he interrupted my sermon), his first day at kindergarten, his first sarcastic comment. Now he’s 25, married, owns a house, a dog and a cat, a wreck of a ’69 Ford F-100, and a ’76 Parisienne, and I think he’s one of the greatest kids on the planet. I really do.

It’s just unnerving, in a way, just how fast the time has flown. I was a country pastor when he was born. My family and I have grown, done a lot, seen a lot (and not always together), and loved almost every minute of it.

And it makes me reflective. I’ve had more than a few members in my office whose marriages and families have fallen apart; who are dazed and confused. They too had dreams and hopes for the future, but those dreams and hopes lie shattered around them. They’re haggard, not hopeful; drained, not dreaming; exhausted, not excited. It’s heart-breaking. Multitudes of missed opportunities to cultivate a marriage and family litter the roadsides of their lives. As I told my son and his bride, marriage takes work to make it work. It takes commitment, life-long commitment. It’s not for the timid.

But it is worth it! It is unquestionably and undeniably worth it!

And if you’re finding your marriage or relationship more than usually difficult, if you’re at your wit’s end with your kid(s), if you’re finding yourself wondering what greener pastures may lie on the other side of the fence, take a pause. Talk to someone. Talk to a padre. Talk to a counselor with CFMAP. Talk to a social worker. Talk to a trusted friend or family member. Most of all – talk to your spouse.

Keeping the lines of communication open is the single most important key to a healthy relationship. Believe me. As the cause of more than a few arguments in my long marriage, we were able to survive – and thrive – because we talk, because we trust each other. And trust doesn’t just happen. It takes years to build, but only a moment to smash.

In the past, experts believed that major betrayals are what led to divorce. Relationship experts Drs. John and Julie Gottman spent the last four decades studying romantic relationships to find out what makes a marriage successful. They report that couples who remain together are more likely to be attentive to their partner’s needs and wants. They’ve found that following a “magic relationship ratio” of 5 positive interactions for every 1 negative interaction can predict a couple’s ability to stay together. In fact, they were able to predict a marriage’s outcome correctly 90% of the time based on this.

It’s interesting when you consider that repeatedly giving your partner annoyed or angry glances (guilty) can have the same eventual impact on your marriage as infidelity.

Most of us don’t walk down the aisle fantasizing about long, tense conversations about finances, kids, why who did what to whom, or which way to hang the toilet roll. But it’s those conversations – testing, tough, and tedious – on which the solid foundation of marriage is built. So talk on, and talk often!

howard.rittenhouse@forces.gc.ca