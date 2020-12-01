Artist Spotlight

Featuring Art from Military and First Responders

Dario Barahona was born in El Salvador. His family immigrated to Canada in 1991 to flee a civil war and pursue a better life for themselves and their children. Dario joined the military in 2010 as a Combat Engineer and later did an occupational transfer to MSEOP in 2016. He is now posted to the Transition Centre, Cold Lake, AB with his wife and two young boys.

My career in the Armed Forces has had its up and downs, with multiple leg surgeries due to chronic injuries, along with facing mental health issues.”

Dario first started painting during his first time in treatment in February 2020 at Sunshine Coast Health Centre in Powell River, B.C. There he participated in art expressions three times a week, where he was taught basic painting fundamentals but more importantly learned a new hobby and an interest which he could enjoy and understand more about himself.

“I have been to treatment twice for addictions and mental health issues and it has been something I am very proud of. All the different types of therapies I have learned, groups, activities, workshops, sports and fitness have all been big factors in becoming the person I am today. We all know someone that has struggled or is struggling with addictions and mental health; whether it may be family, friends, co-workers or ourselves.

Especially in the world right now with so much uncertainty; take time for yourself, learn a new hobby, a new workout routine, start journaling, start doing what you feel passionate about, and don’t just say you will, actually start. Actions speak louder than words.

For once in my life I know who I am, where I belong and my current purpose and meaning and I thank all the staff, counselors and the fellow brothers I have met at the Centre along with the medical staff and Mental health team at DND/CAF.”

Sunshine (painting) – View from the Look-off point at Sunshine Coast Health centre.

Artwork submissions by Military & First Responder Services. The Steel Spirit is always looking for new and emerging artists with and without experience, from every background and every age.

For more information or if you would like to be involved, please visit:

www.thesteelspirit.ca