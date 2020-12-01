Check Stops to keep you safe

11 MP Flt

11 Military Police Flight understands this year has been an absolute rollercoaster. With the on-going COVID-19 pandemic and some restrictions placed on travel, many CAF members will be staying at 4 Wing throughout the Holidays. We want you to enjoy the holiday season; however, please ensure you plan ahead.

Always ensure you have an alternate way home if you plan on participating in activities where you are consuming alcohol or cannabis. Take a cab, have a sober designated driver or call a friend. There can be high prices to pay when you drive impaired; don’t risk your life or someone else’s!

In Canada, Police who lawfully pull over a driver in a Check-Stop or through any traffic stop, can demand a breath sample. Police can also demand a driver to submit to a Standardized Field Sobriety Test (SFST) and a Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) Evaluation. SFST trained Police and DREs have the expertise to detect impairment by alcohol, drugs or both in a driver.

With the holidays just a few weeks away, we want you to be prepared for Military Police to be out conducting random Alberta Check-Stops and keeping you and your loved ones safe throughout this holiday season.

11 MP Flt wishes you all a joyous and safe holiday season and a happy New Year.