Captain Alan Gomes from 42 Radar Squadron was able to participate in Exercise COALITION VIRTUAL FLAG executed from 22 Wing from October 26 to November 5, 2020. Photo: Corporal Robert Ouellette, 22 Wing Imagery Technician

Capt Leah Pierce, Public Affairs Officer, 22 Wing North Bay

From October 26 to November 5, 2020, members of 22 Wing/Canadian Forces Base North Bay, home of the Canadian Air Defence Sector (CADS), took part in an international synthetic exercise replicating battlefield operations. This is the third time that the exercise has been executed from 22 Wing, the second time from the new Mission Training Centre.

Members of 22 Wing were augmented by members from 12e Escadron de radar (3 Wing Bagotville), and 42 Radar Squadron (4 Wing Cold Lake) for the exercise.

Led by the United States Air Force, Exercise COALITION VIRTUAL FLAG 21-1 includes forces from Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom.

Exercise COALITION VIRTUAL FLAG takes place in a virtual environment meant to prepare war fighters for combat situations.

In its twentieth year, Exercise COALITION VIRTUAL FLAG is part of an annual coalition training opportunity that allows participants to experience air, ground, maritime, space and cyber defence operations by using simulations and virtual technology in a cost-effective manner.