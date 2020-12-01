Lieutenant-Colonel Alain Gagnon, Deputy Wing Commander, 4 Wing Cold Lake

December 3 is International Day of People with Disabilities (IDPWD). The theme this year is “ Not All Disabilities are Visible”. So in addition of the annual celebration of people with disabilities, this year IDPWD also focuses on spreading awareness and understanding of disabilities that are not immediately apparent, such as mental illness, chronic pain or fatigue, sight or hearing impairments, diabetes, brain injuries, neurological disorders, learning differences and cognitive dysfunctions, among others.

On December 3, there will be a Microsoft Teams (MS) live event 11-1200 hrs (EST, 9-10 hrs local time). click here to join. Note, you cannot connect via DWAN or your T-DVPNI enabled laptop.

Following the theme of “Not all disabilities are visible,” the event will be presented in a talk show format, featuring an open discussion between Len Bastien, Defence Champion for Persons with Disabilities and ADM (IM), and the Defence Advisory Group for Persons with Disabilities (DAG-PWD) members, Ashley Sullivan, National Deputy Co-Chair and Paul Jones, DAGPWD member.

There are great resources available at https://idpwd.org/. For local information on our local Defence Advisory Group for Person With Disabilities (DAGPWD), please follow http://coldlake.mil.ca/en/wcommand/eedag/defence-advisory-group-for-persons-with-disabilities/ (intranet only) or contact Cpl Spencer Holmes at spencer.holmes@forces.gc.ca. If you want to volunteer and help support this group, Cpl Holmes will be able to tell you how you can do it.

This is an important day, as this serves as a reminder that not all disabilities are visible. A significant portion of the population lives with a disability that is not visible. And having a disability doesn’t prevent people from bringing something useful to the community. By supporting each other, we make a stronger community.