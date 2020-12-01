Let’s get outside

Joy Smith, Reporter

Perhaps this year more than any other, getting out and doing fun activities with your family is really important. Well, if you are a skier or maybe thinking about taking up the sport, Personnel Support Programs (PSP) and Kinosoo Ridge Snow Resort have what you are looking for.

Beginning December 7, the PSP Community Recreation Department will be offering subsidized Kinosoo Ridge lift tickets to active members of the 4 Wing Defence team. 4 Wing Defence team members include serving military members (including foreign fighters), DND employees, Defence Construction Canada, Defence Research and Development Canada employees, MFRC employees, CFMWS staff, and their dependants (as listed on the member’s MPRR).

Tickets for adults and youth will be sold for $20 plus GST and children’s tickets for 5-12 year old’s will be sold for $15 plus GST.

Subsidized tickets will be available at the Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre Welcome Desk and will be restricted to one pass per family member, per day. Appropriate identification is required at time of purchase, and the ticket will be marked with the user’s name. Kinosoo Ridge staff will confirm identification of the Defence team member again when the pass is redeemed.

Kinosso Ridge has various options for every snow bunny starting with Alpine Skiing and Snowboarding. Beginner to advanced skiers will find the right trails from adaptive skier area, children’s programs to some extreme skiing in the terrain park. You can also improve your techniques with Ski/Snowboard lessons. Don’t have your own pair of skis? No problem, rentals are available onsite for an extra fee.

Not a skier? PSP will also have subsidized tubing passes for $10 plus GST. These passes are only valid for a period of two hours on the hill. Tickets for children under 5 years of age should be purchased directly at the hill at a lower rate. Children under 2 years of age are not eligible to ride in the Tubing Park.

Please note that subsidized passes cannot be used in conjunction with visits organized by local schools.

For more information, members can call the Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre Welcome Desk at (780) 840-8000 extension 7823.