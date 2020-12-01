The MFRCS Elves have finished preparing the 300+ Storytime With Santa Gift Bags that will be handed out on Saturday, 5 December! The story, ‘Twas The Night Before Christmas will be read by Santa through Zoom to all the families who will be in the comfort of their own homes and can read along with Santa! Photo: Submitted

Joy Smith, Reporter

Military Family Resource Centre Society (MFRCS) staff are inviting all members of the Cold Lake community to sign up for a spot at a virtual Storytime with Santa happening on December 5.

Registered guests can visit Candy Cane Lane located in front of the MFRCS building between 9:00 am to 2:00 pm to pick up their free gift bag. The gift bags will be packed full of snacks, crafts, games and treats, enough for the whole family to enjoy; there is even a Letter to Santa.

You might want to save those snacks to enjoy while listening to Santa read ’Twas the Night Before Christmas’ via Zoom. After the story, Santa will spend some time hearing what everyone would like for Christmas.

“It’s to bring everyone together when they can’t be together,” said Sheri Scott, MFRCS Family Education Coordinator.

Spots are still available so go online at 4wingmfrcs.perfectmind.com or call the MFRCS at 780-594-6006 and book your visit with Santa.

The MFRCS would like to thank their sponsors for this event: Eastlink, Osum and Cenovus.