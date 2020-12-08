CAF Sports Week winners!

Overall Unit Winners

First place goes to 1 Dental Unit! Congratulations on an exemplary team effort! 10 FTTS takes second place! Third place went to AETE (not pictured).

1 Dental Unit

10 FTTS

Individual Try-a-Tri winners

Two individuals were able to complete all three Try-a-Tri events in one day. Congratulations goes to MCpl Ly from 10 FTTS and Cpl Rheaume from 410 Sqn for achieving this.

MCpl Ly

Cpl Rheaume

Seven individuals were able to complete all three events spread over the three days. Congratulation goes to MCpl Mann from Dental, Gill McDougall from AETE (not pictured), Doris McDougall from RP Ops (not pictured), Capt Lavallee from 4 MSS, Capt Kok from 434 Sqn, Cpl Halliday from Dental and Cpl Ark from AETE for this achievement!

MCpl Mann

Capt Lavallee

Capt Kok

Capt Halliday

Cpl Ark

The winners for each event from the Try-a-Tri challenge go to Capt Zeiler from Dental for top male swimmer, Capt Kok from 434 Sqn and Cpl Rheaume from 410 Sqn tied to win the title for top female swimmer, Gill McDougall from AETE for top male cyclist (not pictured), Doris McDougall from RP Ops (not pictured) for top female cyclist, Capt Olsen from Dental for top male runner, and MCpl Mann from Dental for top female runner.

Capt Zieler

Capt Kok

Cpl Rheaume

Capt Olsen

MCpl Mann

Last but certainly not least are the overall Try-a-Tri winners. The top male and female award goes out to Gill McDougall from AETE and Doris McDougall from RP Ops. Great effort from this couple!

Doris and Gill McDougall

All photos submitted

CAF Sports Week was hosted on October 19 – 24, 2020. Excellent job to everyone that participated in the event. A big thanks goes to our sponsor, Inter Pipeline for their support in making this event possible.