“Christmas Caritas”

Chaplain’s Corner

Padre Andrew Whitman

As the OPI for the Christmas Hamper Campaign this year, I’ve been overwhelmed by the outpouring of generosity throughout the Wing. People throughout the 4 Wing community have been inspired by the idea of helping out a family in need. It could be a friend who needs a hamper, and it’s a lot for one person to help, but together we can help a lot. Maybe it is paying back – someone who helped you out when you needed it. Almost certainly, we’re grasping on to the ‘Christmas spirit’ every way we can in these challenging times.

‘Charity’ has picked up a meaning of being almost… condescending, in our age of radical individualism. But it wasn’t always that way. In fact, back in the old days, the word charity was synonymous with ‘love’. The kind of self-sacrificing love that puts others before self. It comes into English from the Latin ‘Caritas’, which in medieval theology is one of the seven virtues. (You’ve probably heard of the seven deadly sins, but did you know there were seven virtues in opposition to them?) Officially, it means that we “love God above all things for His own sake, and our neighbor as ourselves for the love of God.” Charity means to love our neighbour, not for what we get out of it.

We’ve collected more food in this Hamper Campaign than we have people to give it to at this point. The excess will go to the local food bank. So the charity you’ve given to bless our community is overflowing to our neighbours. This is the nature of grace – a free gift – that when we are filled to overflowing with charity, it must pour out to infect those around us. There you have it! Want to fight the infection of the virus? Become so infected with charity, that you become contagious.

Saint Nicholas – part of the inspiration for Santa Claus – is famous for his Christmas charity. The real man was a bishop in what is now Turkey (so, not so much snow, sleighs, or reindeer). The story that connects him with Christmas has to do with him taking pity on a poor family, whose daughters faced being sold into slavery. Saint Nicholas is said to have anonymously dropped gold into stockings left by an open window to dry, saving the girls from a terrible fate in a harsh world. That is where the tradition of leaving stockings by the fireplace comes from. I sometimes wonder, if we wanted to truly keep in the spirit of jolly old Saint Nick, if we might consider leaving anonymous gifts at the homes of those who need it, more than filling our own stockings with fun little trinkets.

In the Christian tradition, of course, God’s Christmas Charity is the gift of Jesus: the long-anticipated Messiah, and saviour of the world. Jesus is the ultimate expression of charity, as the popular verse John 3:16 says, “For God so loved (“charitied”) the world, that He gave His one and only son, that whoever believes in him would not perish, but have eternal life.” Jesus’ story is about giving up everything he has and everything he is to buy up our debt and free us from slavery to sin and death. If you are filled with that charity, you cannot help but overflow to the world around you.

So, thank you to all for your charity in this campaign, your charity for your neighbours in need, and it is my hope and prayer that you will be filled with all the charity you could ever need this Christmas time.

andrew.whitman@forces.gc.ca