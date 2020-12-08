December 8, 2020

Health Promotion’s Feature Friday initiative

Feature Friday
The 4 Wing Health Promotion Department is excited to announce their latest Feature Friday member: Cpl Emily Reiman! Check out their Instagram @4winghealthpromotion to learn more about how Cpl Reiman maintains health and wellness. The Feature Friday series showcases health conscious 4 Wing members as a way to display role modeling of healthy behaviours and to encourage others. If you want to be a part of the Feature Friday Series, send an email to 4WGHealthPromotion@forces.gc.ca or call 780-840-8000 ext. 6958. Photo: Submitted
Tags:

More in News

 
 