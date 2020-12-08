Holiday activities for the whole family to enjoy

Jennifer Bain, PSP Community Recreation Supervisor

Despite the challenges COVID-19 is creating, the PSP Community Recreation team is determined to bring some festive holiday activities to 4 Wing!

Our upcoming FREE Holiday Scavenger Hunt on December 13 has staggered start times and is completed individually or within family cohorts to avoid unnecessary interactions. This event is a sure to be an enjoyed adventure! Using clues and help provided by the recreation team, participants will find their way to several destinations around the base while picking up gifts along the way.

In addition, we have various “Take & Make” opportunities suited to every age group. These package pick up crafts and activities include all the required supplies and an easy to follow instruction page, or participants can choose to follow our zoom meeting or posted videos to assist. Our take and make opportunities include, a children’s handprint ornament (perfect to cherish for years to come), a festive yarn ball ornament (great for crafty teens looking to be creative and festive), a wine glass snowman (lovey addition to holiday décor), and Christmas slime (fun for school aged kids to make and enjoy).

Registration is available on Book King: https://bkk.cfmws.com/coldlakepub/courses/index.asp

Visit CAF Connection or our social media pages on Facebook: 4 Wing Connection, or Instagram: 4wingrecreation for more details.