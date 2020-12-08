Minister of National Defence appoints the Independent Review Authority to conduct the Third Independent Review of the National Defence Act

DND

Defence Minister Harjit S. Sajjan has appointed the Honourable Morris J. Fish, former Justice of the Supreme Court of Canada, as the Independent Review Authority, to conduct an independent review of specified provisions of the National Defence Act (NDA) and their operation. In this Independent Review, the specified provisions of the NDA that will be reviewed include those relating to military justice, military policing and police oversight, military grievances and external review of grievances. Persons who have an interest in the military justice system (including the Code of Service Discipline), military grievances, the Canadian Forces Provost Marshal, and the Military Police Complaints Commission are encouraged to provide comments to the Third Independent Review Authority by January 8, 2021. Inquiries and submissions should be addressed to Mr. Jean-Philippe Groleau at Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg LLP, by mail to 1501 McGill College Suite 2600, Montreal, Quebec, H3A 3N9, by telephone at 514-841-6583, or by email at: review.authority@dwpv.com.

More info is available here and in the News Release.