10 December 2020: Message from the Wing Commander, COVID-19

4 WING COVID-19 DIRECTION AND GUIDANCE – DECEMBER 10, 2020

The new restrictions announced by Alberta on December 8 are Province-wide, primarily take effect on December 13, and will remain in place until at least January 12.

CFB Cold Lake is an essential business and a number of new restrictions will be imposed that may indirectly impact operations and will certainly affect our efforts to support our members, families, and community during the holiday season. Some of the new restrictions have further limited our interactions with friends and family, and non-essential travel is not recommended.

Although we may not be able to gather in person this year I encourage you to think of your friends, colleagues, supervisors, and subordinates – especially those who will be alone for the holiday period. The Wing Chief Warrant Officer has initiated an Ally Program in which our single members are partnered up with an ally at their unit. The Ally Program ensures that our members stay connected with one another and provides another avenue of support if required. This time of year can be difficult for many, especially when they are not able to surround themselves with friends and family. A phone or a video call can go a long way during these challenging times. Please ensure your members are aware of the many great support services we have available at the Wing and obtain a printed or e-version of the 4 Wing Support Contacts card.

As the provincial restrictions are in place until January 12, the next policy assessment point will be January 13, 2021. The following guidance will apply immediately to all 4 Wing members. Families and Lodger units are encouraged to adopt similar measures when possible.

CURRENT 4 WING COVID-19 MEASURES, DIRECTION & GUIDANCE

1) Health Measures

• Mandatory mask requirement is now in effect throughout the province of Alberta. No change to our current policy on mask usage: NMM masks must be worn while on and off duty, indoors and outdoors, while not seated alone at your place of work; and

• All members are to stay home if sick or exposed to a potential case of COVID-19. Supervisors are to ensure that members are not being pressured to attend work if sick or potentially exposed to COVID-19. Follow the steps in the 4 Wing COVID-19 Tool.

2) Gatherings

• All indoor and outdoor social gatherings, public and private, are prohibited;

• Essential in-person group training requires authorization of the Commanding Officer and shall not exceed 15 people; and

• All Wing units have adopted a multi-team segregation with no unauthorized inter-mixing of teams. Under no circumstances will segregated teams intermix during group gatherings or training.

3) Indoor Group Fitness Classes and Team Sports

• Col JJ Parr Sports Centre (gym, weight room, pool and arena) is closed;

• Sports Stores open daily, Mon-Fri from 0800-1600hrs via the back entrance of Col JJ Parr Centre;

• Outdoor Rink will be open with a maximum attendance of 10 people; and

• Operationally required FORCE Evaluations are permitted by appointment only (one-on-one).

4) Visitors

• Visits to 4 Wing are to be limited to essential business only. All visitors to be approved by WComd. Local contractors who regularly support Wing requirements are not considered visitors and do not require WComd approval.

5) Travel

• The province of Alberta is discouraging all non-essential travel as of December 8;

• Members are to determine whether travel is personally essential. I consider leave as essential to the operational effectiveness of the CAF, especially when posted to a semi-isolated location. All leave and travel must be conducted in accordance with provincial and national restrictions and modified to avoid non-essential travel, where possible;

• CO remains the authority for leave and travel approval;

• All 4 Wing members who are planning travel this Christmas must remain aware of the risks and potential for leave cancellation; and

• Non-essential travel to Edmonton and Calgary remains prohibited. Essential travel, including travel for the purpose of accessing airports, is permitted with CO approval. When conducting travel to Edmonton or Calgary for essential purposes, members are prohibited from conducting non-essential side trips (e.g. travel to Edmonton for a medical and then going shopping).

6) Support & Services

• There have been some changes to the way support services are operating; for a full list of those changes please view the 4 Wing Support & Services COVID-19 Operating Status document.

Col Moar

Commander 4 Wing