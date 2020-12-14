4 Wing welcomes a new Family Liaison Officer

Joy Smith, Reporter

According to a 2015 study from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, 64 per cent of people say they are affected by the holiday blues, while 24 per cent of them say they are affected a lot. Add to the mix a global pandemic and months of isolation and you have the perfect recipe for mental health problems.

That is why the MFRCS is so excited to introduce the newest member of the team, Nikita Proulx, who is the Family Liaison Officer. Proulx assumed her position on 19 November 2020. She works with both the Military Family Resources Centre Society (MFRCS) and the Transition Centre within a multi-disciplinary team to provide services, referrals, and programming to meet the needs of military families and individuals. She provides intake and assessment services with family members to determine their situation and need for assistance. She provides counseling services to clients requiring short term support, advocates for members and families with mental and physical health issues, as well as grief counseling and intervention services. She also facilitates referrals for members and their families to appropriate agencies/organizations and supports sick or injured members and their families as well as the families of fallen Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members.

Proulx is familiar with the military lifestyle; she grew up on bases in Winnipeg, Shilo and Edmonton as well as doing a short stint in the infantry herself. From those experiences came her passion for helping military members, especially with their process of transitioning out of the military. “I wanted to support members so if I couldn’t be in the Armed Forces, I wanted to support them in a different way. That’s when I went for my Social Work diploma.”

Being in familiar territory has brought comfort to Proulx. “I like the environment of the base and the family orientated feeling and the sense of community that the base brings,” commented Proulx. “I really missed it and I’m glad to be here again.” Welcome Nikita!

If you feel you could benefit from mental health support, call Nikita at 780-594-6006 extension 231.