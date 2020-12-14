Christmas and tradition

Chaplain’s Corner

Padre Oliver Edwards

Christmas is a time where for many of us we reconnect with traditions, nostalgia, and memories of good times with friends and family. It is one of the few times where we look back and enjoy the old, rather than race headlong for the new and fresh. Christmas music is a great example of this: though it is always popular to hear new covers of old classics, there is something about the voices and sounds of the originals that make them evergreen in our minds, and comforting to our souls. These arrangements may even go back before we are born – I, myself, love the Nat King Coles, the Bing Crosbys, the Perry Comos, though they recorded their songs before I was even born.

Traditions help us to feel connected and grounded. They are good for our mental health. And many traditions people practice during the holidays are related to their spiritual being, connecting with the divine. So traditions can also be a very important boost to our spiritual well-being and resiliency.

For all these reasons, I encourage you that this year, more than any other, to embrace and cultivate tradition in your seasonal festivities, as far as you can go. For many of us in the military, the transient lifestyle makes carrying on many traditions harder – decorations, trees, and so on are hard to pack and unpack and find time to set up in between TDs, courses, and even deployments. But they are worth it to make the extra effort for your own well being and for those around you.

Lastly, I would like to encourage you to consider developing your own traditions as well. For some, their family or past traditions may be a source of confusion, or even negative connections. Returning to them may be hard, or simply a non-starter for various reasons. This does not diminish the importance of traditions though. If this is you, consider what is meaningful for you at this time of year. Have you found alternate spiritual practices that differ from your family of origin? Consider finding a way to make a new tradition involving them. Are you in a new relationship with a significant other? Maybe it is time to develop together a new tradition for just the two of you – this will help bond you and strengthen your connection as well as build a sense of safety grounding in this season.

As you navigate this season, our whole chaplain team is at your disposal should you struggle. We all know it won’t be the same if we can’t travel and visit and participate in the usual group social activities, but we can and we will get through it… together. Don’t be afraid to reach out through the COC if you need support from a padre this Christmas. Blessings!

oliver.edwards@forces.gc.ca