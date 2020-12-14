December 14, 2020

Christmas Hamper Campaign a huge success

Most of the pews in the St. Mark’s Chapel at 4 Wing Cold Lake are occupied with all the generous donations received this year for the Padre’s Christmas Hamper Campaign. In fact, so many donations were received that all the hampers needed were full with plenty left over. This abundance will go to the local Food Bank to help even more in need this holiday season. Padres from front to back, Captain Oliver Edwards, Major Howard Ritthouse and Captain Andrew Whitman. Photo: Pte Connie Valin, 4 Wing Imaging
Captain Whitman stands beside one of the pews that was filled with some of the extra food received for the Christmas Hampers. The spirit of giving was in abundance this year by our local Defence Team. Thank you, 4 Wing, for your kindness this season! Photo: Janae Wandler
