December 14, 2020

MFRCS Christmas wreaths morale booster

MFRCS
Staff from the 4 Wing MFRCS, sponsors Lakeland Credit Union, and the WCOMD and WCWO pose in front of the 220 Christmas Wreaths that will grace the front doors of many military and veteran families this holiday season. Photo: MFRCS
MFRCS
Photo: MFRCS
Tags: ,

More in News

 
 