National Defence hosts the fourth Seamless Canada roundtable with provinces and territories

December 10, 2020 – Ottawa – National Defence / Canadian Armed Forces

The Department of National Defence (DND), Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) and Canadian Forces Morale and Welfare Services met virtually with representatives and participants from Canada’s provinces and territories over the past two days to discuss the department’s Seamless Canada initiative.

In support of Canada’s defence policy, Strong, Secure, Engaged (SSE), DND and CAF launched Seamless Canada in 2018 to improve services to CAF members and their families when they move to a different province or territory. There have been two additional meetings since then, in December 2018 and June 2019.

This year, due to COVID-19 protocols, representatives and participants from provinces and territories participated virtually in the fourth roundtable.

In his opening address, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of National Defence, underlined the continued work that needs to be done to support military families and improve their quality of life, no matter where they live in Canada. General Jonathan Vance, Chief of the Defence Staff, also addressed delegates at the start of the second day.

“Supporting Canadian Armed Forces members and their families has always been our top priority. It is why we will continue to work together with our provincial and territorial partners to ease the challenges and stresses that they face. And we know that the COVID-19 pandemic has made the relocation for military postings for members and their families even more challenging. The work that Seamless Canada will continue to do shows our enduring commitment to support our members and their families whenever they need to relocate.” -The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of National Defence

Over the two days, the conference introduced a proposed Terms of Reference for a Seamless Canada Steering Committee and examined opportunities to improve coordination with respect to services supporting CAF spousal employment, health care insurance applications, virtual health care, childcare, and youth education. Provinces and Territories also shared initiatives that they had taken to support CAF members being posted to their jurisdictions.

Quick Facts

• Seamless Canada was launched on June 27, 2018, to reduce the significant challenges that many CAF members and their families experience during relocation.

• Challenges related to accessing health care, spousal employment, childcare, and education remain the most pressing. Accessing local health care upon relocation is an issue affecting the greatest number of military family members across Canada.

• There is value in ongoing and strengthened collaboration between DND and every province and territory in addressing transition issues for military families.

• The Seamless Canada initiative supports Canada’s defence policy, Strong, Secure, Engaged (SSE), by helping the CAF retain the talented people it recruits, while ensuring their well-being.

• The Seamless Canada virtual roundtable on December 8 and 9, 2020 was hosted through the Canadian Intergovernmental Conference Secretariat, an impartial agency whose mandate is to provide administrative support and planning services for federal-provincial-territorial and provincial-territorial conferences of first ministers, ministers and deputy ministers, throughout Canada.