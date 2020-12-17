4 Wing RHU’s get an early visit from Santa

Photo: LCol Delaina Brown, CO 4 MSS

The Courier

On December 16, the Residential Housing Units (RHU) at 4 Wing Cold Lake got to see Santa and some of his friends with a Christmas parade. 4 Mission Support Squadron (4 MSS) helped spread the cheer driving various lit-up vehicles through the streets, with Santa himself in a fire truck.

Residents got to enjoy the parade from the comforts of their own home or viewers could park their vehicles in the CANEX and long-term parking lots as the parade passed by.

Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus, the Grinch, Cindy Loo Who and Max the dog all got to participate in the parade in their own vehicle. All COVID-19 health and safety procedures were followed.

Check out the photos below:

Photo: Lt Rachel Brosseau, Public Affairs Officer

Photo: Lt Rachel Brosseau, Public Affairs Officer

Photo: Lt Rachel Brosseau, Public Affairs Officer

Photo: Lt Rachel Brosseau, Public Affairs Officer

Photo: Lt Rachel Brosseau, Public Affairs Officer