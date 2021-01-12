4 Wing participates in Flypast

Photo: RCAF

RCAF

Two Royal Canadian Air Force CF-18 Hornets from 410 Squadron at 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta conducted a flypast of the memorial service for

Calgary Police Service officer, Sergeant Andrew Harnett, in Calgary, on January 9, 2021. The flypast took place over the Calgary Police Service Headquarters, located at 5111 47th Street NE, at approximately 3 p.m. MST. The flypast continued over the community of Strathmore and its branch of the Royal Canadian Legion, in which Sgt. Harnett was very active.

Through this flypast, the Royal Canadian Air Force paid respects to Sgt. Harnett, and honoured his service and sacrifice in protecting Canadians and the citizens of Calgary, both as a member of the Calgary Police Service and as a former member of the military police in the Canadian Armed Forces.

Flypasts conducted by Royal Canadian Air Force aircraft are carefully planned and closely controlled for public safety, and are dependent upon weather and flying conditions. The flypast was conducted in conjunction with scheduled training.