CDS Message: Upcoming appointment of the new Chief of the Defence Staff

December 29, 2020 – Defence Stories

I would like to offer my heartfelt congratulations to Vice-Admiral Art McDonald on his upcoming appointment to succeed me as your Chief of the Defence Staff.

Vice-Admiral McDonald is an excellent leader who will continue to lead the men and women of the Canadian Armed Forces with distinction.

I know he will enjoy the support of all Defence Team members across the organization.

Over the next several days, we will set the timeline and process of transferring the responsibilities of my office to Vice-Admiral McDonald. Though we remain in a COVID environment, details for a change of command ceremony will be communicated in due course.

It has been my great honour to serve Canada and Canadians, the men and women in uniform and your families. I am proud of what we have accomplished together over the last five years. I will proudly continue to serve until I have transferred my duties to Vice-Admiral McDonald.

General J.H. Vance

Chief of the Defence Staff