January 12, 2021

Photos of the Week from Romania

A CF-18 Hornet parked on the ramp on the first snowfall in Mihail Kogӑlniceanu during Operation REASSURANCE–Air Task Force Romania taken on December 1st, 2020 at Mihail Kogӑlniceanu Air Base, Romania. Photo: S1 Zach Barr, Canadian Army Trials and Evaluations (CATEU)
A CF-188 Hornet sits ready for flight during Operation REASSURANCE – Air Task Force Romania taken on October 27th, 2020 at Mihail Kogӑlniceanu Air Base, Romania. Photo: S1 Zach Barr, Air Task Force Romania
