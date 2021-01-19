4 Wing embraces diversity

Janae Wandler, Courier News Manager

Just what is a positive space? Is it a place where everyone is positive all the time, or is it a place where we can be free to express ourselves without any negative consequences, or can it be much more? What we really need is just true acceptance of others, free from any judgement. We all want to come to work and be accepted for who we truly are. How can this be attainable?

Well, there is much being done about that through the Positive Space initiative. It was launched over two years ago with the goal to promote a safe and inclusive work environment for all, regardless of their sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression.

The Defence Team is in need of Positive Space Ambassadors and all are welcome and encouraged to participate in the Positive Space Program! 4 Wing is happy to promote this great initiative. The hope is for every unit/squadron on base to have an ambassador in their midst. Someone who can help to foster the creation of a safe and inclusive work environment for everyone.

Someone like Lt(N) Garrett McKenzie, who is an ambassador and trainer with the program. He, along with Padre Jones, are here to help train others at 4 Wing. There will be a train the trainer session at the end of January with workshops being held several times throughout the year so others can be educated with the program.

With this training, it enables you to offer support, raise awareness, and you will receive post identifiers to designate both yourself and your workspace as safe.

But there is more support out there as well. In the recent release of CANFORGEN 162/20, it announced the official creation of the Defence Team Pride Network (DTPN) Advisory Group. It is the fifth and newest Defence Advisory Group (DAG). As stated in the CANFORGEN, “the role of an advisory group is to provide unfettered advice and grass roots insight to Defence Team (DT) leadership on issues relevant to their respective communities. This advisory group will provide essential advice to DND and CAF leaders, identifying current systemic challenges and anticipating the impact of new policies and initiatives as they relate to LGBTQ2+ people, enhancing LGBTQ2+ inclusion in the DT, and consulting on existing LGBTQ2+ training within the workplace. the DTPN will also provide a forum for LGBTQ2+ peoples and their allies to gather and support one another.”

4 Wing has embraced this new DTPN and has announced LCol Delaina Brown, Commanding Officer of 4 Mission Support Squadron, as champion of the group, with Lt(N) Garrett McKenzie as the military co-chair and Chloé Plamondon as the civilian co-chair.

You will find more information on the Positive Space Ambassador program and the DTPN on our local military Splash page, or please feel free to reach out to Lt(N) McKenzie at Garrett.McKenzie@forces.gc.ca or 780-813-0333.