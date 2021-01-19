Make a Valentine for a Vet

Veterans Affairs Canada is asking us to send homemade valentines for our Veterans in long term care facilities. Make sure to go to Sports Stores at the back of the Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre to pick up your card making package before January 25! Photo: Submitted

Each year, Veterans Affairs Canada (VAC) invites Canadian schools, individuals and organizations to make Valentines for Vets. VAC then distributes the valentines to Veterans in long-term care facilities across the country by February 14. This tradition began in 1989 by newspaper columnist Ann Landers, who encouraged her readers to create special valentines for Veterans throughout Canada and the United States. Although Ann Landers passed away in 2002, VAC is committed to ensuring this project of thanking Veterans on Valentine’s Day continues.

This year PSP Recreation is participating across the country and here at 4 Wing want to encourage everyone to participate! 4 Wing Recreation has free craft packages available through Sports Stores located at the back of Col. J.J. Parr Sports Centre for anyone who is interested in creating cards. Call local 8193 for more details. These cards must be returned by 25 January to ensure appropriate distribution timing. You are also welcome to use materials you have at home, or contribute a store bought card.

Art Smith School also has several classes participating in creating Valentines for Veterans this year. What an excellent opportunity for kids to give thanks to those who served our country.

For more information on the Valentines for Vets project, visit: https://www.veterans.gc.ca/eng/remembrance/classroom/valentines-for-veterans?fbclid=IwAR2dVDl6G7Yc_4xO4qjOvS4Wk54-M0eW7Dvlb14nxLBILQx6sSoYcKR01tY