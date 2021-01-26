4 Wing Command Team Message

Colonel Dave Moar, 4 Wing Commander and

Chief Warrant Officer Lee Darling, 4 Wing Chief Warrant Officer

January is evaporating quickly as with a glance of the calendar we see that Christmas was already a month ago. After a well-deserved, overdue and hopefully restful break we find ourselves re-established in our work routines with renewed vigour and purpose as we dig into 2021.

Our work environment continues to change yet the demands continue to grow. With the recent increase of COVID-19 cases in the area, many of us find ourselves remaining split into teams, meetings and briefings have almost exclusively become online endeavours and local solutions need to be found for our training initiatives. The challenges associated with this are not lost on us and we realize the chess game you have to play each day to facilitate force generation, enable our mission and take care of your families. Our everyday lives and way we conduct business will continue to change but we remain optimistic that the future will bring some semblance of normalcy as the curve flattens, numbers decrease and vaccines become available. We continue to plan for the day when we can return to “business as usual” but we must remain patient.

As no January article would be complete without a look back at the past year, we will do so briefly as 2020 is one that most would just as soon forget! In a year fraught with challenges that tested our personal and professional grit, the hard work and adaptability of the members of 4 Wing was most noteworthy. Your determination and innovation provided solutions that overcame the obstacles that threatened our mission, yet you remained operationally focused and our many successes are directly attributed to your tenacity and professionalism.

We thank you for your dedication to 4 Wing, its mission and the wellbeing of its members. Continue to work hard, stay fit and take care of your families and each other. Remember, everyone, regardless of rank or occupation is vital; it is your collective effort that maintains our operational excellence! Moving forward together with this great team that is 4 Wing, we know 2021 will indeed be a happy New Year.