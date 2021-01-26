Honours and Awards at 4 Wing

Wing Commander’s Commendation

Jennifer Leclerc – Deputy Wing Command

Mrs. Jennifer Leclerc has provided exemplary service during her tenure as the Human Resources Coordinator. The intricacies of hiring, reclassifications and tracking of civilian statistics have been streamlined due to her expertise. Managers are able to perform their duties with the support they require-a previously deficient resource. Proactive, intelligent, and hard-working, she has single-handedly made a positive footprint on this Wing’s civilian administration. Jennifer is a significant asset and a prime example of one person making a difference.

Wildlife Control Team – 4 Operations Support Squadron

The 4 Wing Wildlife Control Team have distinguished themselves in the conduct of their operational duties and responsibilities. Through exemplary dedication and meticulous resource management, the team has maximized their support to 4 Wing flying operations despite unique staffing challenges. Their approach towards analyzing wildlife hazards, implementing creative solutions, and tracking critical trends has greatly contributed to aviation safety, both present and future. Their efforts and accomplishments have brought great credit to themselves and the 4 Wing Operations Support Squadron.

Air Weapons Maintenance Section – 1 Air Maintenance Squadron

1 AMS Air Weapons Maintenance section is responsible for the repair of all CF188 air weapons launchers, racks and gun systems within 4 Wing. Displaying unequivocal support, they exceeded production goals while concurrently supporting 4 Wing’s operations. Collaborating with 2 CAD and 10 FTTS, they made significant contributions creating new force generation capabilities and built a stronger core of Air Weapons Systems (AWS) technicians. Their teamwork and dedication are outstanding examples of the high standard of professionalism expected of all 4 Wing personnel.

Capt S. Rickert

Capt S. Rickert – 42 Radar Squadron Captain Stan Rickert is awarded the Wing Commander’s Leadership Award for his exceptional involvement at both 4 Wing and the Cold Lake community. As a volunteer firefighter and instructor, he provided the Cold Lake fire department with an unprecedented amount of training that bolstered the city’s fire and rescue preparedness. Additionally, his commitment to coaching and assisting with the Cold Lake Minor Hockey League amplified the city’s rich sports and recreation program. Furthermore, Capt Rickert provided an immense amount of leadership to Op REASSURANCE as the Senior Air Weapons Controller within the Air Task Force.

Cpl C.D. Ramson – 4 Operations Support Squadron, Air Traffic Control

Corporal Corey Ramson is commended for his work ethic and dedication. During the last quarter, Corporal Ramson assumed the responsibility of Acting Senior Radar Controller and Training Supervisor. His expertise, positive attitude and operations focused approach were instrumental in maintaining unit operational effectiveness. Ensuring Precision Approach support to the flying community, he overlapped the additional supervisory duties with his primary duty as a Precision Approach Radar Controller. Corporal Ramson has demonstrated exemplary service to the 4 Wing mission.

Cpl R. Kolb – 401 Tactical Fighter Squadron

For exceptional service providing essential training to 419 Tactical Fighter Training Squadron (Tac F (T)Sqn) student pilots, Corporal Bradley Kolb responded to short notice changes in 419 Tac F (T) Sqn training schedule and provided three days of training to 419 student pilots. Corporal Kolb’s initiative, flexibility and professionalism

enabled him to provide key intelligence support to 419 Tac F (T) Sqn with no interruption to his primary duties. Corporal Kolb’s dedication to duty directly contributed to the Fighter Force readiness and is in keeping

with the high standard set by the Royal Canadian Air Force.

Airperson of the Quarter

Cpl D. Nieman – 4 Operations Support Squadron, Communications and Information Systems Flight (CIS Flt)

As the Communications and Information Systems (CIS) Flight Operations and Training 2 IC, Corporal Nieman supervises 8-10 Aerospace Telecommunications and Information Systems students at any given time. She completes all administration and scheduling to ensure that members receive a high quality of training that is completed in an efficient manner. In addition, Corporal Nieman coordinates CIS Flt support for squadron exercises and for temporary installations at 4 Wing. Her professionalism and dedication have been continually shown to far exceed expectations of a junior Non-Commissioned Member.

Team of the Quarter

Aircraft Supply Group – 4 Mission Support Squadron, Replenishment Flight

The dedication to service of the Aircraft Supply Group (ASG) was an enabling factor in providing outstanding support to 4 Wing’s Fighter Force. Challenged by critically low staffing levels, ASG personnel worked tirelessly to complete the herculean task of moving a 6000 sq. ft. warehouse within a few weeks, while maintaining a high level of customer support throughout the move. Their professionalism and perseverance ensured 4 Wing was mission ready and guaranteed the success of training and the NORAD missions.

Safety Person of the Quarter

Dave Phillips – Real Property Operations Unit (West) Detachment Cold Lake

Mr. Dave Phillips identified that Real Property Operations (RP Ops) Unit West Detachment Cold Lake’s Confined Space Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) were dated and did not reflect industry and Alberta Health and Safety standards. Using his extensive experience in confined space applications he volunteered to review and produce an SOP that was tailored to RP Ops needs concerning the types of confined spaces in our inventory. This updated SOP allowed the CHP to complete a scheduled summer shutdown with no incidents or accidents.

Civilian of the Quarter

Debra Stahn – 1 Dental Unit Detachment Cold Lake

Debra Stahn has provided exemplary dedication to the members of 4 Wing Cold Lake, and 1 Dental Unit Detachment for the past 18 years. Ms. Stahn adapts her patient care to suit the needs of each patient. An intricate part of the Dental Team, Ms. Stahn assisted in the development and

successful implementation of the 1 Dental Unit Cold Lake training program. By sharing her knowledge with others and selflessly presenting Continuing Education on topics of interest, Ms. Stahn is a role

model to all.

Royal Military College Top Air Operations Officer Award

Second Lieutenant Mercedes LeBlanc

Second Lieutenant Mercedes LeBlanc receiving the Royal Military College Top Air Operations Officer Award, at 42 Radar Squadron on December 15 2020 at 4 Wing Cold Lake.