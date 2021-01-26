Nature and the soul

Chaplain’s Corner

Padre Oliver Edwards

“Into the forest I go, to lose my mind and find my soul.” – John Muir

Inside the soft, squishy wrapping of the human body resides something insubstantial, yet, real. Something intangible, yet essential. Something that when we possess it, we are alive, but when it is gone, we are not.

Most of us take it for granted, that part of us that we have been taught to call our soul. We worry about the mass of our flesh; we worry about our emotional state; we ponder our level of sanity or normalcy. All these things are real parts of us, but they are not us. Medication can deprive you of your emotions, but you still live. Your weight, your fitness levels can fluctuate, but you are still you. But what are you here for? Why do you exist? How do you feed and nurture your soul? These big questions we hardly have time for as we run from thing to thing, from our jobs to our beds to the things we have been told to desire – the latest gadget, the sweet ride, the craft IPA, the sexy person across the bar, or on our screen.

But living here in Cold Lake we are afforded blessings many would happily die for. We live on the edge of the Boreal Forest – a vast wilderness covering 60% of Canada, stretching thousands of kilometers from sea to sea. Civilization has penetrated its depths in places, with railroads, with highways, and the occasional settlement, but it remains unconquered.

From time out of mind, humanity has relied upon an intimacy with nature: feeling it, moving through it, trusting it, bringing it into submission, and even being overwhelmed by it in order to make sense of the world around us, and to make sense of ourselves. The quote to begin this article was from John Muir, co-founder of the Sierra Club, born in 1838 and instrumental in the founding and protecting of many national parks and lands in the USA. He is not alone in this sentiment. Earl V. Schaffer, a veteran of World War 2, became the first person to walk the entire 2000 mile distance of the Appalachian Trail on August 5, 1948. His stated aim for this was to “walk off the war”. His time on trail was chronicled in a notebook he carried as he worked through loss of fellow soldiers, the hardships he had suffered, and then the seemingly insurmountable task of reintegrating into a life that was now unfamiliar, among people who did not understand him. It was nature, it was the dirt trail, it was the rocks and mountains, it was the trees that saw him through that journey to heal his soul.

It is a spiritual experience to connect with nature. There is no bad season to do it. I personally love the summer and heading to the mountains or deep woods with a light pack and just what I need to survive. But wandering through snow-covered trees, over frozen lakes or across swamps I could never traverse in the summer on snowshoes or skis takes me into a place of stillness that cannot be rivalled.

“But ask the beasts, and they will teach you; the birds of the heavens, and they will tell you; or the bushes of the earth, and they will teach you; and the fish of the sea will declare to you. Who among all these does not know that the hand of the Lord has done this? In his hand is the life of every living thing and the breath of all mankind.” – Job 12: 7-10

Feed your soul. Take a walk in the woods. Leave behind the notifications and vibrations – put your phone on silent and pocket your earbuds. Enjoy the peace, the sound of nature, the soothing cool of a deep breath of pine-tinged air, the crunch of snow, the far-away chirp of a chickadee, the tiny footprints of wild creatures in twisting lines across the trail. Let the density of dormant life awaiting the warmth of spring enfold you like the steel of a car or drywall and siding of a house never could. Light a fire and gaze into the dancing flames, and let your soul loose to play and dream, process and resolve.

One more thing no pandemic can keep you from.

oliver.edwards@forces.gc.ca