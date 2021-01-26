January 26, 2021

Photo of the Week

From Your 4 Wing Imagery Team

Avr Brock Curtis, 4 Wing Imaging
Master Corporal Evans Otis in the middle of working on the body of the CF-188 in hangar 1 on January 21, 2021 at 4 Wing, Cold Lake, Alberta. Photo: Avr Brock Curtis, 4 Wing Imaging
Tags: ,

More in News

 
 